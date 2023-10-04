Brokerages Set Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Price Target at $7.93

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.78.
Several analysts have issued reports on TV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.10 to $5.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Monday, July 24th.
Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
