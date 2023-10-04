Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2,450.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.19 on Wednesday, reaching $820.02. 355,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,879. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $859.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $780.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

