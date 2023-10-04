Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Sells 536 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

BSV traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.73. 403,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,192. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.82. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

