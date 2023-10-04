Briggs Advisory Group Inc. Sells 1,143 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.1% of Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 497,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,672,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 666.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 256,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,464,000 after buying an additional 222,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,943. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $294.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

