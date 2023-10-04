Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,140 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises 0.8% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,352,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,289 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,892,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,670 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,164,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $24,614,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,165,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,461,000 after purchasing an additional 904,846 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,938. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

