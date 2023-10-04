Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,611 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,762,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after buying an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $255,265,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

