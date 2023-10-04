Brave Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Brave Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 696,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 20.0% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $68,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 49,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,103,000 after buying an additional 117,455 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.64. 1,146,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,349,990. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.37 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.64.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

