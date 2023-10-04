Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 64.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.5% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.4 %

APD traded up $3.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.75 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

