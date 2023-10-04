Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,327,125,000 after buying an additional 77,982,655 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,897,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after buying an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,316,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $86.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,916,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,171,790. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.79.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 24.59%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.
