Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 21 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Markel Group accounts for 1.8% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,616.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $66,406,010.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total value of $153,663.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,305 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Group stock traded up $12.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,459.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,297. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,486.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,391.01. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,102.22 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.42 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

