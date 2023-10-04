Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $570.78. 573,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,673. The business has a 50 day moving average of $554.52 and a 200 day moving average of $526.72. The company has a market capitalization of $252.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $576.19.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $597.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

