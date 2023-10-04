Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 229 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total value of $1,045,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,626.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,626.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,830 shares of company stock worth $1,898,897 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VEEV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.51. 354,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $225.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.68 and its 200-day moving average is $191.06.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.