Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives $14.66 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.66.
OWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Blue Owl Capital
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital
Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE OWL opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 316.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33.
Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $416.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.43 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.
Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,400.35%.
Blue Owl Capital Company Profile
Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Owl Capital
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Why Ralph Lauren Should Be On Your Holiday Wishlist
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.