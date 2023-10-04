BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,960. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,365,000 after buying an additional 115,619 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 494,931 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 100.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 239,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 119,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 75.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 92,351 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.