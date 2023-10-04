Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BTT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,307. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $20.79.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,465,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 69,270 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,022,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 16.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.