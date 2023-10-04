BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:BME)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BME traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,541. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.47. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

