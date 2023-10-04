BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:BME)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE BME traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,541. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.47. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
