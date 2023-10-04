BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock remained flat at $4.88 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 75,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,593. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at $89,000.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

