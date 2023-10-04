BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BOE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,929. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

