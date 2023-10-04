BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives $115.62 Consensus PT from Analysts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.62.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. UBS Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,771,289.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,771,289.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,180. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BMRN opened at $86.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 165.75 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average of $91.56. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $595.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.46 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

