Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $480.00.

AVVIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aviva from GBX 470 ($5.68) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC upgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 470 ($5.68) to GBX 472 ($5.71) in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Aviva alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aviva

Aviva Stock Performance

Aviva Cuts Dividend

Shares of Aviva stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. Aviva has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $11.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.2626 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

Aviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.