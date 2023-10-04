ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ATN International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th.

ATNI opened at $31.13 on Friday. ATN International has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $50.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.63 million, a PE ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $186.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ATN International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ATN International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in ATN International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ATN International by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in ATN International by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

