Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ark Restaurants from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $15.12 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $54.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $51.05 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKR. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ark Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $188,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Ark Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

