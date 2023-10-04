Analyzing Safety Shot (SHOT) and The Competition

Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Safety Shot to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.
Risk & Volatility
Safety Shot has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Shot’s competitors have a beta of 30.36, meaning that their average stock price is 2,936% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Safety Shot and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Safety Shot
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Safety Shot Competitors
|136
|1106
|1227
|28
|2.46
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Safety Shot and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Safety Shot
|$6.20 million
|-$15.22 million
|-2.55
|Safety Shot Competitors
|$4.62 billion
|$329.49 million
|30.26
Safety Shot’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Safety Shot. Safety Shot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Safety Shot and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Safety Shot
|-210.13%
|-211.48%
|-117.20%
|Safety Shot Competitors
|-14.98%
|8.95%
|-7.11%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
15.6% of Safety Shot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Safety Shot shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Safety Shot competitors beat Safety Shot on 9 of the 10 factors compared.
About Safety Shot
Jupiter Wellness, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.
