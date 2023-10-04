Analysts Set Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target at $101.86

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $104.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.00. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $105.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $306,560.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $99,822.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $306,560.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,976 shares of company stock valued at $703,804. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,017,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $11,048,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 398,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,986,000 after buying an additional 10,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

