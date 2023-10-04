Analysts Set FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Target Price at $7.44

Shares of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.44.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on FiscalNote in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of FiscalNote in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on FiscalNote in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FiscalNote in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

FiscalNote Price Performance

Shares of FiscalNote stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. FiscalNote has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $32.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.03 million. FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 180.24% and a negative return on equity of 111.55%. As a group, analysts predict that FiscalNote will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tim Hwang sold 46,247 shares of FiscalNote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $97,118.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,034,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,728 shares of company stock worth $382,247. Company insiders own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

