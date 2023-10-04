Analysts Set Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Price Target at C$4.21

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.21.

CHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.35 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHR

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

TSE CHR opened at C$2.23 on Wednesday. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$2.23 and a 1 year high of C$4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$434.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.92.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$396.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$408.53 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3902027 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chorus Aviation

(Get Free Report

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.