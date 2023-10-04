AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABC. Mizuho upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.36.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $194.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.84.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,954,808.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,030,875.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,341,856 shares of company stock worth $253,978,545. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 61.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 321.2% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 50.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

