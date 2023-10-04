AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABC. Bank of America lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.48 and a 200 day moving average of $173.84. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $194.79.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $49,754,095.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $49,754,095.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,341,856 shares of company stock worth $253,978,545. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,996,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $4,888,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $27,675,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,277,000 after buying an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 85.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.