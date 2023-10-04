Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $40,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in AutoZone by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,474.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,509.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,518.10. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,165.05 and a one year high of $2,750.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $40.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 146.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AZO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Northcoast Research began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,886.00 to $3,006.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,803.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on AutoZone

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.