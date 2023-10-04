Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 507 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Allen Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,510 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,995 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Walmart by 7,546.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Walmart Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $432.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,852,057 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.