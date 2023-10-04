Allen Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.8% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 34,934 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,591,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,146. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.34 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.92.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.