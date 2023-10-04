Allen Capital Group LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,120,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,636. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

