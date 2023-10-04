Allen Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Allen Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.44. The company had a trading volume of 582,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,570. The company has a market cap of $123.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.07.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.97.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

