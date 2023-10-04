Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Gap Down to $11.69

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.69, but opened at $11.25. Adecoagro shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 158,166 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGRO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Adecoagro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Adecoagro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adecoagro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Adecoagro

Adecoagro Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $402.87 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Adecoagro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,316,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,015,000. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,245,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth $6,060,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,790,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 264,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.