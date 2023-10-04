Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 5,893 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,959.3% during the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,266,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,460.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 708.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 115,911 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,694,000 after purchasing an additional 101,567 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $343.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total value of $211,523.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,906.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total value of $211,523.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,906.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,144 shares of company stock worth $9,980,283. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $349.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,388. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $348.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $282.21 and a 1-year high of $367.00. The company has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.