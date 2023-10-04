Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Booking by 500.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG traded up $29.36 on Wednesday, reaching $3,040.15. 70,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,953. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71. The stock has a market cap of $108.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,095.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,815.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $19.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,194.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Booking

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.