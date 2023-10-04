Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 973.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,360 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.21% of New York Times worth $13,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,866 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 16,960.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,782,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in New York Times by 31.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,189 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,337,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 22,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,000,848.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,943.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $372,164.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 22,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,848.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,943.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,298. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.62. 315,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,311. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $45.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.03.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $590.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.56 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

