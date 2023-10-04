Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 9,271 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,305 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $25,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,610,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $5.61 on Wednesday, reaching $570.65. The company had a trading volume of 508,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,141. The firm has a market cap of $252.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $576.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $554.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.72.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $597.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

