abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Gap Down to $21.26

Shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.26, but opened at $20.58. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF shares last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 511,272 shares.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVR. Myecfo LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 49,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 96,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $101,000.

About abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

