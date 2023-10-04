538 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 538 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $208,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.06.

Netflix Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,826,693. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,657 shares of company stock valued at $50,593,101. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.