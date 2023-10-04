2,265 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.1% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 41,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2,969.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 279,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 2.2% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 192.0% during the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.87. The company had a trading volume of 818,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,917. The company has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.60. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

