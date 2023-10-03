Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $155.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.40.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $160.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.44. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $185.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of -114.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at $43,356,449. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at $43,356,449. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 18,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $2,883,956.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,167,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,858 shares of company stock worth $22,448,152 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after buying an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 15.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,439,000 after buying an additional 242,435 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.