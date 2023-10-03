ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Barclays

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $10.60 to $9.50 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.40 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.12.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 33,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

