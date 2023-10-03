WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives $215.15 Average Target Price from Brokerages

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.15.

WEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get WEX alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WEX

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of WEX

In other WEX news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $144,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other WEX news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $144,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $196,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,464 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,026 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WEX stock opened at $186.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $128.44 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.77 and a 200 day moving average of $184.20.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.63 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 8.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that WEX will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.