Wells Fargo & Company Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $575.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $558.39.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $517.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.73. The stock has a market cap of $145.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $558.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $3,988,334.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,472.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,774 shares of company stock worth $19,343,837 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

