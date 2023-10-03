Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,526 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,998,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,057,000 after purchasing an additional 265,343 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $511,229,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,421,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,156,000 after purchasing an additional 633,618 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average of $52.34.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

