Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.69.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $27.58 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.26. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $160.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.8% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 128.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy Partners

See Also

