VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Now Covered by Wedbush

Research analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.16% from the stock’s previous close.

VICI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 143.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 44.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

