Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on VTNR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Vertex Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $734.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.15 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 1.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTNR. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 190.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 122.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 2,306.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

