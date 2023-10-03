Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $239,338,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,202,000 after buying an additional 1,354,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,532. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $94.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.56.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

